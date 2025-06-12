A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with First Advantage Corp (FA) as it 5-day change was 2.09%

As on Wednesday, First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) started slowly as it slid -0.05% to $18.58, before settling in for the price of $18.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FA posted a 52-week range of $12.32-$20.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.29% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.61.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. First Advantage Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.06%, in contrast to 54.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,482 shares at the rate of 18.32, making the entire transaction reach 82,110 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,960.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Earnings and Revenue Records

First Advantage Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Advantage Corp (FA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09.

In the same vein, FA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Advantage Corp (FA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Advantage Corp, FA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was lower the volume of 1.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of First Advantage Corp (FA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.68% that was lower than 55.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.