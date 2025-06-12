A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nucor Corp (NUE) as it 5-day change was -3.88%

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) flaunted slowness of -6.06% at $117.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $124.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUE posted a 52-week range of $97.59-$170.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.30.

Nucor Corp (NUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nucor Corp industry. Nucor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 76.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01 ’25, this organization’s Chair, President and CEO sold 34,238 shares at the rate of 120.19, making the entire transaction reach 4,114,921 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,993.

Nucor Corp (NUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nucor Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.78% and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nucor Corp (NUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.86, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.81.

In the same vein, NUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corp (NUE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nucor Corp, NUE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.98% While, its Average True Range was 4.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corp (NUE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.67% that was higher than 46.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.