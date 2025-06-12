A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) as it 5-day change was 1.15%

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.28% at $709.14, before settling in for the price of $693.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPOT posted a 52-week range of $288.07-$717.87.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 17.50% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $619.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $504.72.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Spotify Technology S.A’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.18%, in contrast to 68.05% institutional ownership.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Spotify Technology S.A’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.54% and is forecasted to reach 14.11 in the upcoming year.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 24.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $116.89, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.21.

In the same vein, SPOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.07, a figure that is expected to reach 2.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.13% While, its Average True Range was 23.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.89% that was lower than 53.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.