A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) as it 5-day change was -1.13%

As on Wednesday, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) started slowly as it slid -3.74% to $4.38, before settling in for the price of $4.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XERS posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$6.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 136.89% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $701.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.75.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.84%, in contrast to 54.43% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20 ’25, Company’s insider sold 40,000 for 5.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,353,510 in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.03% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.15.

In the same vein, XERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, XERS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was lower the volume of 2.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.86% that was lower than 62.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.