Accenture plc (ACN) is predicted to post EPS of 3.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.53% at $319.22, before settling in for the price of $320.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACN posted a 52-week range of $275.01-$398.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $626.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $624.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $199.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $305.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $341.96.

Accenture plc (ACN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Accenture plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 78.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 325.00, making the entire transaction reach 812,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,882.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Accenture plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.40% and is forecasted to reach 13.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.34, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.50.

In the same vein, ACN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.12, a figure that is expected to reach 3.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.75% While, its Average True Range was 4.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Accenture plc (ACN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.73% that was lower than 29.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.