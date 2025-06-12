Adient plc (ADNT) 14-day ATR is 0.73: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) set off with pace as it heaved 6.70% to $18.80, before settling in for the price of $17.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADNT posted a 52-week range of $10.04-$28.46.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.49.

Adient plc (ADNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Adient plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 95.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’24, this organization’s EVP, Americas sold 11,500 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 232,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,829.

Adient plc (ADNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Adient plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adient plc (ADNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.75.

In the same vein, ADNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adient plc (ADNT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Adient plc, ADNT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Adient plc (ADNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.89% that was lower than 61.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.