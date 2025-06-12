Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.46M

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.87% to $52.96, before settling in for the price of $54.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKRO posted a 52-week range of $21.02-$58.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.73.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akero Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.07%, in contrast to 101.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 55.04, making the entire transaction reach 1,376,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,721. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 12,500 for 53.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 668,634. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,721 in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.23% and is forecasted to reach -4.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87.

In the same vein, AKRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

[Akero Therapeutics Inc, AKRO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.67% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.34% that was lower than 125.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.