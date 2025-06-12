Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) 14-day ATR is 2.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.19% to $73.19, before settling in for the price of $73.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARE posted a 52-week range of $67.37-$130.14.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.22%, in contrast to 96.07% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for 102.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,022,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,727 in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.66% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $96.09, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.23.

In the same vein, ARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, ARE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million was inferior to the volume of 1.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.41% that was lower than 35.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.