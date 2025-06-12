Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.57

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.44% at $61.13, before settling in for the price of $60.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNT posted a 52-week range of $49.24-$66.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 1.76% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.73.

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Alliant Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 82.80% institutional ownership.

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alliant Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.69% and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alliant Energy Corp (LNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.09, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85.

In the same vein, LNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.97% that was lower than 21.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.