Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.30M

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.68% at $1.45, before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALLO posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$3.78.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3447, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0429.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.67%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21 ’25, Company’s SVP, Finance sold 9,601 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,663 in total.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, ALLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.1139.

Raw Stochastic average of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.04% that was lower than 117.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.