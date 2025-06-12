American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) PE Ratio stood at $25.80: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.72% to $4.53, before settling in for the price of $4.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXL posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$7.71.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $537.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.99%, in contrast to 110.34% institutional ownership.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.80, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.53.

In the same vein, AXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

[American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, AXL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.04% that was lower than 59.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.