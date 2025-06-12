American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) is 6.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.72% at $1.37, before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABAT posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$4.11.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2877, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2204.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. American Battery Technology Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.53%, in contrast to 9.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 95,078 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 134,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,067. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 14,922 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,145 in total.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Battery Technology Company (ABAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 68.15.

In the same vein, ABAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0978.

Raw Stochastic average of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.64% that was lower than 105.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.