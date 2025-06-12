American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) 14-day ATR is 0.94: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.84% to $35.90, before settling in for the price of $35.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AHR posted a 52-week range of $14.32-$36.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 76.54% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 231.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.45.

American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. American Healthcare REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.96%, in contrast to 88.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’24, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman sold 1 shares at the rate of 15.57, making the entire transaction reach 16 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,156.

American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Healthcare REIT Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 231.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.77.

In the same vein, AHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR)

[American Healthcare REIT Inc, AHR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.61% that was lower than 32.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.