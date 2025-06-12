Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) latest performance of -0.14% is not what was on cards

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.14% at $0.80, before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USAS posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$0.88.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $479.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $512.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6081, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4694.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 39.40% institutional ownership.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.99.

In the same vein, USAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0577.

Raw Stochastic average of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.76% that was higher than 73.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.