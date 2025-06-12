Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) recent quarterly performance of 13.80% is not showing the real picture

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.19% at $71.16, before settling in for the price of $70.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BUD posted a 52-week range of $45.94-$71.94.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.75 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 6.31% institutional ownership.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.23% and is forecasted to reach 4.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.85, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.16.

In the same vein, BUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.04% that was lower than 22.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.