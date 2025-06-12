Antero Midstream Corp (AM) EPS is poised to hit 0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) established initial surge of 0.11% at $18.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $18.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $13.12-$19.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $479.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $333.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.19.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Antero Midstream Corp industry. Antero Midstream Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.40%, in contrast to 56.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 18.88, making the entire transaction reach 94,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,645.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Antero Midstream Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corp (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.11, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.63.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Antero Midstream Corp, AM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.06% that was lower than 30.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.