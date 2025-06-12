Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) surge 5.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) established initial surge of 1.78% at $138.03, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $135.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $95.11-$189.49.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 56.17% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $402.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.81.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apollo Global Management Inc industry. Apollo Global Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.49%, in contrast to 65.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 550 shares at the rate of 141.95, making the entire transaction reach 78,071 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,404. Preceding that transaction, on May 06 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,000 for 132.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 530,272. This particular insider is now the holder of 373,164 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Apollo Global Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.23% and is forecasted to reach 9.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.38, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.19.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apollo Global Management Inc, APO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.26% that was lower than 53.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.