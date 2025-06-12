Aptiv PLC (APTV) EPS is poised to hit 1.80 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.26% to $70.19, before settling in for the price of $70.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTV posted a 52-week range of $47.19-$80.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.84.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aptiv PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.26%, in contrast to 102.73% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,568 for 65.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 954,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,237 in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aptiv PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.02% and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.63, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.92.

In the same vein, APTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.04, a figure that is expected to reach 1.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aptiv PLC, APTV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.88 million was inferior to the volume of 3.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.75% that was lower than 42.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.