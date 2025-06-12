Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.68: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) started slowly as it slid -4.75% to $3.41, before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQST posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$5.80.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $338.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.68.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 42.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’24, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 44 shares at the rate of 4.87, making the entire transaction reach 214 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.04% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.25.

In the same vein, AQST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, AQST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.14% that was lower than 77.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.