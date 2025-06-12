Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.80% to $1.70, before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARBE posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$5.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3855, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8444.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Arbe Robotics Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.36%, in contrast to 23.51% institutional ownership.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arbe Robotics Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 266.84.

In the same vein, ARBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

[Arbe Robotics Ltd, ARBE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.1196.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.20% that was lower than 99.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.