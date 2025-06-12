ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.88M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.36% to $16.81, before settling in for the price of $16.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $13.18-$21.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.41% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 53.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 18.07, making the entire transaction reach 45,178 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,793. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31 ’24, Company’s Director sold 24,852 for 18.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 466,793. This particular insider is now the holder of 363 in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.99% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.16.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)

Going through the that latest performance of [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, ARR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.14 million was inferior to the volume of 2.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.50% that was lower than 28.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.