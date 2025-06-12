Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) is predicted to post EPS of -1.39 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) established initial surge of 8.21% at $27.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $25.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQQ posted a 52-week range of $3.72-$52.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $389.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.12.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arqit Quantum Inc industry. Arqit Quantum Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.75%, in contrast to 4.10% institutional ownership.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arqit Quantum Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.05% and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in the upcoming year.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1623.88.

In the same vein, ARQQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87, a figure that is expected to reach -1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arqit Quantum Inc, ARQQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.18% that was lower than 132.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.