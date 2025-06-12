Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) 14-day ATR is 0.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) flaunted slowness of -1.36% at $16.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $16.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARWR posted a 52-week range of $9.57-$30.41.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -53.80% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.58%, in contrast to 74.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,800 shares at the rate of 11.49, making the entire transaction reach 583,692 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,921,255. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for 10.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 543,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,972,055 in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in the upcoming year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 502.57.

In the same vein, ARWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, ARWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.52% that was lower than 71.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.