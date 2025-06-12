Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) volume hits 2.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) started slowly as it slid -1.55% to $31.74, before settling in for the price of $32.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUB posted a 52-week range of $22.85-$44.54.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.48% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.92%, in contrast to 63.71% institutional ownership.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.56% and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.53, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.03.

In the same vein, AUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, AUB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was better the volume of 1.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.06% that was lower than 41.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.