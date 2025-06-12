Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) 14-day ATR is 8.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) flaunted slowness of -5.42% at $201.50, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $213.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $135.29-$326.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 29.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $210.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $226.26.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlassian Corporation industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.19%, in contrast to 55.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s CEO, Co-Founder sold 7,665 shares at the rate of 212.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,631,592 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,645. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Director sold 7,665 for 212.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,631,593. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,645 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.78% and is forecasted to reach 4.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.65.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlassian Corporation, TEAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.47% While, its Average True Range was 7.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.53% that was lower than 61.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.