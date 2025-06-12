Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.79

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $312.36, before settling in for the price of $314.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADP posted a 52-week range of $231.27-$329.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $307.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $297.67.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 82.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Corp. VP sold 472 shares at the rate of 311.82, making the entire transaction reach 147,179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,491.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Automatic Data Processing Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.66% and is forecasted to reach 10.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.98, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.49.

In the same vein, ADP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18% While, its Average True Range was 4.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.72% that was lower than 22.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.