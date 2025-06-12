Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) surge 0.94% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.69% to $206.54, before settling in for the price of $207.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVB posted a 52-week range of $180.40-$239.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $218.00.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Avalonbay Communities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 95.15% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s Director sold 23,697 for 233.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,532,494. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,239 in total.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Avalonbay Communities Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.72, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.79.

In the same vein, AVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB)

[Avalonbay Communities Inc, AVB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.33% While, its Average True Range was 3.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.78% that was lower than 26.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.