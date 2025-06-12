Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.44 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.49% to $5.25, before settling in for the price of $5.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVAH posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$6.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 245.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.04.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.68%, in contrast to 22.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,188 shares at the rate of 5.72, making the entire transaction reach 63,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 490,057. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,457 for 5.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 285,396 in total.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 245.58% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 68.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $301.72, and its Beta score is 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.75.

In the same vein, AVAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, AVAH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.45% that was lower than 76.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.