Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) average volume reaches $450.47K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) flaunted slowness of -1.93% at $13.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $13.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKKT posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$37.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $183.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.21.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bakkt Holdings Inc industry. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.38%, in contrast to 21.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 14.21, making the entire transaction reach 142,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,807. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Director sold 19,200 for 12.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,530. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,728 in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, BKKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.89.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bakkt Holdings Inc, BKKT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.55% that was lower than 150.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.