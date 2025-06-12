Beachbody Company Inc (BODI) recent quarterly performance of -43.04% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODI) started slowly as it slid -14.57% to $3.93, before settling in for the price of $4.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BODI posted a 52-week range of $3.38-$9.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -16.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.12.

Beachbody Company Inc (BODI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Beachbody Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.57%, in contrast to 23.12% institutional ownership.

Beachbody Company Inc (BODI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Beachbody Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.10% and is forecasted to reach -4.22 in the upcoming year.

Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beachbody Company Inc (BODI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, BODI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beachbody Company Inc (BODI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beachbody Company Inc, BODI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 32075.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Beachbody Company Inc (BODI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.92% that was higher than 102.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.