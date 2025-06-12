Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) volume hits 1.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.55% at $15.69, before settling in for the price of $16.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHVN posted a 52-week range of $14.33-$55.70.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.49.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Biohaven Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.68%, in contrast to 89.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 32,700 shares at the rate of 30.47, making the entire transaction reach 996,238 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,320,571. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30 ’24, Company’s Director bought 29,000 for 35.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,042,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,368,741 in total.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Biohaven Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.97% and is forecasted to reach -6.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biohaven Ltd (BHVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29.

In the same vein, BHVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.37, a figure that is expected to reach -1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.51% that was lower than 89.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.