Blend Labs Inc (BLND) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.30

As on Wednesday, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.28% to $3.59, before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLND posted a 52-week range of $2.08-$5.53.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.17% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $928.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.80.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Blend Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.23%, in contrast to 47.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,062,317 shares at the rate of 3.09, making the entire transaction reach 3,281,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,123,242. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,416,037 for 3.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,320,754. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,060,925 in total.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blend Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.03.

In the same vein, BLND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blend Labs Inc, BLND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was lower the volume of 3.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.07% that was lower than 50.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.