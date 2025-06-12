Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) last month volatility was 4.39%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) remained unchanged at $100.65, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $100.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $100.34-$190.59.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 100.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 930 shares at the rate of 130.90, making the entire transaction reach 121,737 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,860. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06 ’24, Company’s Director bought 690 for 145.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,930 in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.53% and is forecasted to reach 7.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.89, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.72.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, BAH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.53% that was higher than 45.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.