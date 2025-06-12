Box Inc (BOX) 20 Days SMA touch 2.96%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.48% to $35.92, before settling in for the price of $36.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOX posted a 52-week range of $24.63-$38.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.49.

Box Inc (BOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Box Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.09%, in contrast to 102.69% institutional ownership.

Box Inc (BOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Box Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.23% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Box Inc (BOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.86, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.93.

In the same vein, BOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Box Inc (BOX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Box Inc, BOX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Box Inc (BOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.39% that was higher than 34.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.