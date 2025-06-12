BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) 14-day ATR is 1.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.59% at $39.05, before settling in for the price of $40.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIO posted a 52-week range of $21.62-$40.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 40.48% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.35%, in contrast to 85.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,292 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 171,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,764.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.45% and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in the upcoming year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.19.

In the same vein, BBIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.95% that was lower than 53.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.