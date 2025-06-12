BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) 14-day ATR is 0.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $16.14, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $16.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BV posted a 52-week range of $11.81-$18.89.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.31.

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BrightView Holdings Inc industry. BrightView Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.79%, in contrast to 65.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,600,000 shares at the rate of 14.40, making the entire transaction reach 167,040,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,533,123. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,600,000 for 14.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,040,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,533,123 in total.

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) Earnings and Revenue Records

BrightView Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.53% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BrightView Holdings Inc (BV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.02.

In the same vein, BV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BrightView Holdings Inc (BV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BrightView Holdings Inc, BV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.46% that was lower than 38.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.