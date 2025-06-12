Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) EPS is poised to hit 0.79 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: VTOL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.96% at $33.44, before settling in for the price of $32.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTOL posted a 52-week range of $25.11-$41.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 44.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $962.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.67.

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Bristow Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.58%, in contrast to 96.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 32.29, making the entire transaction reach 1,291,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,122,653. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,875 for 32.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 316,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,166,821 in total.

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bristow Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.64% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year.

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: VTOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristow Group Inc (VTOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.60, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, VTOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: VTOL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.02% that was lower than 46.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.