Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.71M

As on Wednesday, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.25% to $16.32, before settling in for the price of $16.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNL posted a 52-week range of $13.96-$19.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.99% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.84.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 15.93, making the entire transaction reach 39,822 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,763. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 15.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,453. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,263 in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.46, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.40.

In the same vein, BNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BNL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.28 million was lower the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.68% that was lower than 24.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.