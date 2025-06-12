Bruker Corp (BRKR) went down -2.31% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.31% to $39.72, before settling in for the price of $40.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKR posted a 52-week range of $34.10-$72.94.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.19% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.70.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Bruker Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.00%, in contrast to 81.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 2,608 shares at the rate of 38.36, making the entire transaction reach 100,043 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,462,171. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 500 for 47.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,698. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,472 in total.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bruker Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.83% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruker Corp (BRKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.64, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.47.

In the same vein, BRKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bruker Corp (BRKR)

[Bruker Corp, BRKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruker Corp (BRKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.38% that was lower than 52.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.