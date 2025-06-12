Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.68

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) established initial surge of 0.29% at $153.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $153.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAH posted a 52-week range of $93.17-$157.82.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.27.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cardinal Health, Inc industry. Cardinal Health, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 88.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’24, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,504 shares at the rate of 123.55, making the entire transaction reach 432,919 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,752. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’24, Company’s Chief Legal/Compliance Officer sold 16,573 for 109.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,812,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,971 in total.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cardinal Health, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.98, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.02.

In the same vein, CAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cardinal Health, Inc, CAH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.76% that was lower than 22.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.