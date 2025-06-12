Carlyle Group Inc (CG) average volume reaches $3.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) established initial surge of 1.30% at $47.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $46.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $33.02-$57.50.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.53% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $360.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.84.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Carlyle Group Inc industry. Carlyle Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.34%, in contrast to 63.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,671,271 shares at the rate of 27.30, making the entire transaction reach 100,225,698 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,673,891. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 24,475,138 for 27.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 668,171,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,345,162 in total.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Carlyle Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.34% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlyle Group Inc (CG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.02, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.90.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Carlyle Group Inc, CG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.19% that was lower than 56.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.