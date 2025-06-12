Carmax Inc (KMX) is predicted to post EPS of 1.19 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.96% to $67.83, before settling in for the price of $68.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMX posted a 52-week range of $61.34-$91.25.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.41.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Carmax Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 107.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,300 shares at the rate of 65.49, making the entire transaction reach 85,137 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,577. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28 ’25, Company’s SVP & Chief Product Officer sold 4,869 for 84.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 411,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 227 in total.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Carmax Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.89% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year.

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carmax Inc (KMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.17, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.02.

In the same vein, KMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.20, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carmax Inc (KMX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Carmax Inc, KMX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Carmax Inc (KMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.49% that was lower than 46.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.