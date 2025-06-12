Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.27M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.42% to $25.41, before settling in for the price of $26.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$26.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.08%, in contrast to 78.96% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Chairman of Board of Directors sold 171,748 for 26.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,484,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,281,702 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.17% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.22, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.58.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, CPRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.94% that was lower than 38.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.