Celanese Corp (CE) EPS is poised to hit 1.40 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.97% to $58.19, before settling in for the price of $59.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CE posted a 52-week range of $36.29-$150.31.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.30% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.20.

Celanese Corp (CE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Celanese Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 108.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s SVP – Acetyls bought 1,479 shares at the rate of 52.18, making the entire transaction reach 77,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,468.

Celanese Corp (CE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Celanese Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.54% and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in the upcoming year.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celanese Corp (CE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.68.

In the same vein, CE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Celanese Corp, CE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.75 million was inferior to the volume of 3.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corp (CE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.08% that was lower than 80.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.