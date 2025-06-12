CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.5 million

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.38% at $95.24, before settling in for the price of $92.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $67.34-$98.25.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.06.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 103.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15 ’25, this organization’s EVP and Chief Admin. Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 96.00, making the entire transaction reach 144,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,486. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 16 ’25, Company’s EVP and Chief Admin. Officer sold 1,350 for 98.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,136 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

CF Industries Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.51% and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.56, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.29.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.58, a figure that is expected to reach 2.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.54% that was lower than 35.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.