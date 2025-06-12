Chubb Limited (CB) average volume reaches $1.77M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.22% to $285.61, before settling in for the price of $286.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CB posted a 52-week range of $251.42-$306.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $400.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $398.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $288.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $283.62.

Chubb Limited (CB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Chubb Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 90.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s President & COO bought 9,810 shares at the rate of 292.99, making the entire transaction reach 2,874,135 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,538. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s President & COO sold 9,794 for 292.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,869,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chubb Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.87% and is forecasted to reach 25.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chubb Limited (CB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.75, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.17.

In the same vein, CB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.77, a figure that is expected to reach 5.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chubb Limited, CB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million was inferior to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.59% While, its Average True Range was 5.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Chubb Limited (CB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.89% that was lower than 23.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.