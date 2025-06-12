Cigna Group (CI) volume hits 2.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.09% at $310.20, before settling in for the price of $313.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CI posted a 52-week range of $262.03-$370.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $262.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $323.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $319.55.

Cigna Group (CI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Cigna Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 91.67% institutional ownership.

Cigna Group (CI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cigna Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.59% and is forecasted to reach 33.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cigna Group (CI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.19, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.79.

In the same vein, CI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.05, a figure that is expected to reach 7.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 33.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cigna Group (CI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.28% While, its Average True Range was 6.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Cigna Group (CI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.83% that was lower than 28.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.