Clear Secure Inc (YOU) average volume reaches $2.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.77% to $25.50, before settling in for the price of $25.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YOU posted a 52-week range of $17.39-$38.47.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.47.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Clear Secure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.78%, in contrast to 104.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 228,374 shares at the rate of 25.54, making the entire transaction reach 5,832,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,093. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 122,533 for 25.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,125,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clear Secure Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.59% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year.

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Secure Inc (YOU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.68, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.41.

In the same vein, YOU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clear Secure Inc, YOU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.09 million was inferior to the volume of 2.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Secure Inc (YOU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.26% that was lower than 43.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.