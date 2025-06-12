Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) surge 2.08% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) started slowly as it slid -0.03% to $92.86, before settling in for the price of $92.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $71.49-$93.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 10.45% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $474.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.27%, in contrast to 35.29% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.28% and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.91, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.87.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc, CCEP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was lower the volume of 2.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.82% that was lower than 21.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.