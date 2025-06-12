Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.97

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.49% to $80.65, before settling in for the price of $81.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTSH posted a 52-week range of $63.79-$90.82.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.29% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $493.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $490.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 97.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 80.24, making the entire transaction reach 401,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,636.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.77% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.98, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.63.

In the same vein, CTSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, CTSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.54 million was inferior to the volume of 3.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.51% that was lower than 29.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.